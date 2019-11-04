ピアソンリーダーズ読書コンテスト2019年結果発表

2019年７月１日～2019年10月10日まで募集しておりましたピアソンリーダーズ読書コンテスト2019年の結果を発表致します。ご応募いただきました皆様、誠にありがとうございました！
最終審査は、国際多読教育学会での理事長職と、TEST-EJ(英語指導者向けのウェブ・ジャーナル)の編集者を兼任しているThomas Robb先生と国際多読教育学会 (Extensive Reading Foundation)の会長を務めるMarc Helgesen先生にご協力いただきました。
プレゼンテーションの部
|最優秀賞
|篠田 絵梨花 様 (IBイングリッシュ グローバルアカデミー)
|優秀賞
|Yukina Tsuchiya 様 (Misa Learning School)
|優秀賞
|荒井 優 様 (東京都立桜修館中等教育学校)
|優秀賞
|岩本 菜々子 様 (Willpower Learning Institute)
|特別賞
|Yuzuna Aono様 (Misa Learning School)
|特別賞
|西村 幸蘭 様 (四日市市立内部東小学校）
ライティングの部
|最優秀賞
|十重田 恵美 様 (成蹊中学校)
|優秀賞
|Moe Saito 様 (都立桜修館中等教育学校)
|優秀賞
|新保 英那 様 (頌栄女子学院高等学校)
|優秀賞
|東 郁乃 様 (東洋英和女学院中学部)
|特別賞
|朴 才瑛 様 (金沢大学付属高校）
最終審査員（Marc Helgesen先生及びThomas Robb先生)からのコメント
It was a pleasure to be the jury on so many entries this year. The number of people participating went way up this year. We are delighted. It demonstrates that a large number of people are discovering the joy of reading in English for pleasure. The books were more than classroom assignments. They were a change to explore to ideas (non-fiction as well as fiction).
Of course, the large number of entries made our job more challenging. There were so many good entries. Also, with so many levels – they ranged from adults and university students all the way down to elementary school. Comparing those presentations and essays went beyond comparing apples to oranges…even including mangoes and bananas.
The range of books also added to the challenge. Some books dealt with social and political issues (Martin Luther King, 1984). Others were about personal growth (Billy Elliot, Forest Gump). Still others were movie tie-ins (Lion King, Toy Story.) The range made it harder to compare, but the range is also part of the beauty of extensive reading: People choose books they are interested in. If you like love stories, read love stories. If you like mysteries, go for those. Non-fiction, fine. Whatever you love, there are probably graded readings in your favorite genre.
A few hints for people entering the contest next time
Hint 1: Be sure to note the word limit on the written essays and the time limit on the presentations. Sadly, a few good entries had to be disqualified because they were too long. It wouldn’t be fair to compare those to entries that were much shorter.
Hint 2: Don’t introduce your report by saying “I am going to introduce my favorite book “The Avengers”. You are wasting words, just start with something like “I really liked “The Avengers” because… .”
Hint 3: Connecting events in the story to your own life or to current issues is a good idea. It shows deeper understanding and an ability to generalize.
Hint 4: Don’t just read from a script. If you can’t remember it, have someone hold the script in large letters behind the camera. Be sure to look at the camera.
Hint 5: Use a loud voice and try to have a pleasant expression on your face. Don’t look serious!
Hint 6: Practice speaking in phrases connecting your words together smoothly and rhythmically with an English intonation pattern.
Hint 7: You are talking or writing about a story you love. Let your passion show. It makes your entry more interesting.
Finally, congratulations to everyone who entered.
To the teachers who encouraged their students to participate: thanks for making a difference. You are giving them the tools to succeed both now and in the future.
To the students: Thank you. Readers are leaders. You are the future.
最終審査員
賞品
最優秀賞
先生：Pearson English Readersフルライブラリーセット (262冊)
生徒： アマゾンギフト券(3,000 円分)、賞状
優秀賞
先生： お好きなレベルの Pearson English Readers ライブラリーセット (Level Easystarts – Level 6)
生徒： おすすめの Pearson English Readers 5 冊、賞状
特別賞
先生：おすすめの Pearson English Readers 10 冊
生徒： おすすめの Pearson English Readers 3 冊、賞状
入賞されました皆様には、賞品を送付させていただきます。
改めまして、この度はコンテストにご参加いただき、誠にありがとうございました！