Christina CavageによるCritical Thinkingのウェビナーへ是非ご参加ください

Critical Thinking ウェビナー・シリーズ

Christina CavageによるCritical Thinkingのウェビナーへ是非ご参加ください。

こちらのウェビナーでは、Christina Cavageが以下の内容を話します。
  • Critical Thinkingをどのように教えればよいか
  • Critical Thinkingをどのように測定すればよいか
  • アカデミックスキルを向上するために、Critical Thinkingをどのように活用すればよいか

* ウェビナーは全て録音され、後日こちらのページよりアクセス可能になります。

ウェビナーの一覧

2021年1月20日（水） 午後11時〜午前０時
（UTC 午後２時〜３時）		 Build success beyond the classroom:
An introduction to critical thinking		 詳細
2021年2月3日（水） 午後11時〜午前０時
（UTC 午後２時〜３時）		 Build success beyond the classroom:
How to teach critical thinking 		詳細
2021年2月17日（水） 午後11時〜午前０時
（UTC 午後２時〜３時）		 EAP and critical thinking:
Assessment 		詳細
2021年3月3日（水） 午後11時〜午前０時
（UTC 午後２時〜３時）		 EAP and critical thinking:
Build readiness for academic rigor 		詳細

About the speaker: Christina Cavage

Christina Cavage is the Curriculum and Assessment Manager at UCF Global, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, US. She has previously held the roles of dean, ESL director, coordinator and professor. She received her Master’s in TESOL from West Virginia University, and completed a one-year fellowship at Princeton University, where she researched blended learning and English language learners. She has trained numerous teachers all over the world in using digital technologies to enhance and extend learning. She has authored over a dozen ELT textbooks, including University Success. Christina has presented at conferences including TESOL, National Education Computing Conference, and the League for Innovation.

