Christina CavageによるCritical Thinkingのウェビナーへ是非ご参加ください。

About the speaker: Christina Cavage

Christina Cavage is the Curriculum and Assessment Manager at UCF Global, at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, US. She has previously held the roles of dean, ESL director, coordinator and professor. She received her Master’s in TESOL from West Virginia University, and completed a one-year fellowship at Princeton University, where she researched blended learning and English language learners. She has trained numerous teachers all over the world in using digital technologies to enhance and extend learning. She has authored over a dozen ELT textbooks, including University Success. Christina has presented at conferences including TESOL, National Education Computing Conference, and the League for Innovation.