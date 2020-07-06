【ウェビナーのご案内】Assessment Summer Sessions

先生各位
Pearsonのアセスメントを使って、先生方がどのように生徒の大きな可能性に挑戦する機会を広げ、人生をより豊かなものにできるかをご紹介するウェビナーシリーズを開催しております。（無料）
ご興味のあるセッションをクリックいただきますと登録できます。セッションは全て録音され、こちらのウェブサイトに掲載されますで、もしご都合が悪い時間帯のセッションでも、後日ご覧いただけます。
|Role of assessment in today’s digital learning journey with Nick Laul
|30th June, 11am UK time
|30th June, 7pm Japan time
|How to…help learners chart their own course towards English proficiency with Bill Bonk
|7th July, 3pm UK time
|7th July, 11pm Japan time
|Getting to know…Versant English Placement Test + Remote Monitoring with Andrew Khan
|14th July, 3pm UK time
|14th July, 11pm Japan time
|How to…use the Global Scale of English: an end-to-end solution to support teaching and assessment with Mike Mayor
|21th July, 11am UK time
|21th July, 7pm Japan time
|Getting to know…the new Pearson English Level and Benchmark Tests with Darren Nicholls
|28th July, 11am UK time
|28th July, 7pm Japan time
|How to… use digital assessment to direct and refine the teaching of young learners with Jenny Liontou
|4th August, 11am UK time
|4th August, 7pm Japan time
|Getting to know…English Benchmark Young Learners with Darren Nicholls
|11th August, 11am UK time
|11th August, 7pm Japan time
|How to…help your students meet their potential in their PTE General exam with Joanne Sale
|18th August, 5pm UK time
|19th August, 1am Japan time
|Getting to know…PTE General, and why a certificate still matters with Jane Bledsoe
|25th August, 5pm UK time
|26th August, 1am Japan time
|How to…help your students prepare for the PTE Academic test using the Teacher Preparation Pathway with Melanie Drake
|1st September, 11am UK time
|1st September, 7pm Japan time
|A look to the future: AI’s place in education and language assessment with David Booth
|8th September, 3pm UK time
|8th September, 11pm Japan time
