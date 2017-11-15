

From Friday, November 17, to Monday, November, 20, the JALT Conference will be held at the Tsukuba International Congress Center in Ibaraki Prefecture.



Pearson will showcase its latest titles and more at booth #34. Additionally, Pearson authors will be giving presentations at the conference. If you are planning to attend, don’t miss the following superb presentations.



JALT Conference 2017にて、ピアソン・ジャパンからも講演/出展致しますので、是非お越しください！



Presentation Presenter Time Place English Firsthand is Active Learning. Whatʼs new? Marc Helgesen and John Wiltshier (both Miyagi Gakuin Women’s University), co-authors of English Firsthand

Sunday, November 19th, 1:35 PM to 2:35 PM (60 minutes) Convention Hall 200 English Land: Where Your Dream Classes Come True Akiko Seino (Seino Akiko English School) co-author of English Land

Saturday, November 18th, 12:40 PM – 1:40 PM (60 minutes) 405 B

Free gift!

ピアソン・ジャパンのブース（#34)にいらっしゃった方には、English Firsthandのランヤードもしくは、English Landのポストカードをプレゼント致します！数に限りがございますので、お早めにお立ち寄りください！



Win a prize by requesting an inspection copy!

ピアソンのブースにて、見本をご注文された100名様に、抽選でルービックキューブ、ノート、クッションのいずれかをプレゼントいたします！