体験談：GSEを活用した迅速かつ柔軟性のあるカリキュラム構成

Key Opinion Stating and Discussion Skills Can give simple opinions using basic fixed expressions and simple language when asked directly (1AU1) Can initiate, maintain and close simple, restricted face-to-face conversations (1BU6) Can show interest in conversation using fixed expressions (1AU1/U2) (1AU5) Can use some basic interjections to express understanding, surprise, disappointment, and excitement Can convey simple information of immediate relevance and emphasize the main point (1AU4) Can express belief, opinion, agreement and disagreement politely and can express support or Can initiate, maintain and close simple face-to-face conversations on a familiar topic (1BU6) Can give or seek personal views and opinions in discussing topics of interest (1BU7) (1AU2) (1AU4) Can invite others to give their views on what to do next (113U6) Additional Learning Objectives (Advanced Level Only) Can ask and answer basic questions in simple academic discussions (1AU1) Can contribute to a group discussion if the discussion is conducted slowly and clearly (1AU3) Can ask someone to clarify or elaborate what they have just said and can give clarification (1AU3) Can give simple reasons to justify a viewpoint on a familiar topic (1BU8) (1AU1) (1AU2)



Additional Opinion Stating Discussion Skills Can respond in a simple way to a verbal challenge (18U9) Can express opinions and react to practical suggestions of where to go, what to do (1AU2) Can signal that they wish to bring a conversation to an end (1BU9) (1BU6) Can ask someone to paraphrase a specific point or idea (1AU2) (1AU4) Can explain the main points in an idea or problem with reasonable precision (1AU4) Can express their thoughts in some detail on cultural topics (e.g. music, films) (1AU3) Can ask a question in a different way if misunderstood (1AU1) disagreement in a way that shows they were actively listening to the other person (1AU2/1BU7) (1BU9) Can report the opinions of others (1AU4)

Additional Learning Objectives (Advanced Level Only) Can ask others for reasons and explanations (1AU3) Can ask a personal or sensitive questions politely (1AU3) Can use indirect questions in a polite manner (1AU5) (1AU2)