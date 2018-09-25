体験談：GSEを活用した迅速かつ柔軟性のあるカリキュラム構成

教師はいつも多忙です – しかも、大規模な教育機関でさえ、フルタイムのカリキュラム作成専任スタッフがいることは稀です。所属する組織から教師が多数のクラスのカリキュラムを数ヶ月で作成するよう依頼されるケースも珍しくありません。教師には期限内に良質なプログラムを作成するというプレッシャーが重くのしかかります。これは、本校での私たちの経験そのものです。ですから、ピンポイントに各レベルの学習指標（CAN-DOリスト)が用意されているGSEを発見したとき私たちは本当に喜びました。関連性の高い良質なカリキュラムを素早く作成できるようになったからです。
我々の状況
私たちが受け持っている生徒は、本大学の英語学部の1年生と２年生の生徒たちです。プログラム全体としての目的は以下のとおりです:
コミュニケーションおよび学術的なスキルと能力、および日本国内の大学生として、そしてグローバルコミュニティの一員として意味あるディスカッションや研究を行うために必要となるコンテンツナレッジを培うこと。
これらの目標はコミュニケーションと英会話にも重きが置かれた、本校の4技能を軸とする総合英語学習でも以前から謳われてきたものです。本校では、運営上の判断によって英検準一級が学習目標に追加されて以来、長きにわたって機能性重視のシラバスが採用されてきました。私たちはプログラムを見ながら、「生徒が3年生に昇級するためには、この目標を達成しなければならない。本校の既存のプログラムで生徒に目標を達成させることはできるか？」と自問自答していました。そして、私たちがたどり着いた答えは「NO」だったのです。
私たちは6ヶ月間ほどで、A-2レベルの生徒たちをB-1プラスと同等の英語力である英検準一級にまで上達させる２年分の６０クラスを構成し直すことになりました。これは非常に大きな伸びを必要とします。
必要事項の分析
英検準一級で求められる言語能力には次が含まれます:
- 一般的な学術スキル
- 文脈に沿って説明できるスキル
- 意見を述べ、討論するスキル
(出典： Oberg, 2009)
しかしながら、私たちは特定の試験や試験対策に焦点をあてたカリキュラムの作成は希望していませんでした。そこで、試験に合格するために必要となる技能を詳しく分析してみたところ、非常に有用な技能が多く含まれていることが分かりました。それらの技能に、プレゼンテーションスキルなど本校独自の技能要件を加えました。どれも生徒たちが社会に出たときに有用な技能です。そして、大学が求める試験要件も満たすことができます。さらに、私たちは生徒たちが環境、性別、移民など、世界規模のトピックスについて話すことができることを強く望んでいました。これが、私たちのスタートポイントです。
技能の一致と学習指標（CAN-DOリスト）
必要な技能を定義したら、次に必要なのはカリキュラムの作成です。幸運なことに、私たちはGSE CAN-DOリストの評価に携わった経験があり、特定のディスクリプタがどの難易度やレベルに属するか理解していました。私たちは、GSEを使用したカリキュラム作成のケーススタディにも目を通しました。そうすることで、私たちが生徒に学んでもらいたい技能とCAN-DOリストのディスクリプタを一致させることができると分かりました。私たちの生徒の語学レベルと目標は、A2からB1+のディスクリプタと一致していました。
Can-Doリストとは通常、下記のような内容です:
- Can tell a story or describe something in a simple list of points.
- Can get information from a tourist office of a straight-forward non-specialized nature
- Can initiate, maintain and close simple, restricted face-to-face discussions
- Can give simple instructions to complete a basic task, given a model
- Can leave simple phone messages using fixed expressions
ディスクリプタには膨大な種類があり、すべてを学習することは不可能です。ですので、教師の感性、知識、経験を用いてカリキュラムや生徒に合わせた適切なディスクリプタを選択する必要があります。GSEのCAN-DOリストはこちら
からダウンロードできます。 選択し、組み合わせる – だけではなく、GSEを適用するためのこのプロセスが教師の力となり、GSEの有用性や柔軟性を身をもって理解させてくれるのです。
以下は本校の総合英語プログラムで採用されているCAN-DOリストの一例をご覧いただけます。
Map of IE Language Learning Objectives
|
Key General Academic (Functional Language) Skills
- Can show understanding using a limited range of fixed expressions (1AU1)
- Can give compliments using fixed expressions (1BU9)
- Can ask for clarification about key words not understood, using fixed expressions (1AU1) (1AU2)
- Can paraphrase a simple factual statement related to a familiar topic (1AU2)
- Can use basic discourse markers to structure a short presentation (1BU8)
- Can explain key information in graphs and charts, using simple language (1AU4) (1AU2) (1BU6)
- Can answer basic questions about information presented in graphs and charts (1AU4) (1AU2) (1BU6)
- Can discuss illustrations in an academic text, using simple language (1BU9)
- Can give a simple presentation on an academic topic in their field (1BU8)
- Can ask for more information by interrupting politely during or after a simple lecture or presentation aimed at a general audience, using basic follow-up questions (1AU3) (1BU8)
- Can ask questions about the content of a presentation or lecture aimed at a general audience, using simple language (1BU8)
|
Additional Important General Academic (Functional Language) Skills
- Can explain meaning of a word or phrase using simple language (1AU2)
- Can answer questions about the content of a presentation or lecture (1AU4)
- Can give an effective presentation about a familiar topic (1AU4)
- Can summarize information from a simple academic text (16U9)
|
Key Narrative and Descriptive Skills
- Can tell a story or describe something in a simple list of points (1BU8)
- Can make a short rehearsed announcement on a familiar topic (1BU10)
- Can give a short basic description of events and activities (1AU3)
- Can narrate a story (1BU10) (1AU3)
- Can give detailed accounts of experiences, describing feelings and reactions (1AU1)
- Can reasonably fluently relate a straightforward narrative or description as a linear sequence of points (1AU3) (1610) (1AU3)
|
Additional Important Narrative and Descriptive Skills
- Can give a short talk about a familiar topic, with visual support (1BU8)
- Can describe dreams, hopes and ambitions (1BU10) (1AU3)
- Can discuss the main points of news stories about familiar topics (1AU3)
- Can give a short, rehearsed talk or presentation on a familiar topic (1BU9)
- Can re-tell a familiar story using their own words (1AU1)
|
Key Opinion Stating and Discussion Skills
- Can give simple opinions using basic fixed expressions and simple language when asked directly (1AU1)
- Can initiate, maintain and close simple, restricted face-to-face conversations (1BU6)
- Can show interest in conversation using fixed expressions (1AU1/U2) (1AU5)
- Can use some basic interjections to express understanding, surprise, disappointment, and excitement
- Can convey simple information of immediate relevance and emphasize the main point (1AU4)
- Can express belief, opinion, agreement and disagreement politely and can express support or
- Can initiate, maintain and close simple face-to-face conversations on a familiar topic (1BU6)
- Can give or seek personal views and opinions in discussing topics of interest (1BU7) (1AU2) (1AU4)
- Can invite others to give their views on what to do next (113U6) Additional Learning Objectives (Advanced Level Only)
- Can ask and answer basic questions in simple academic discussions (1AU1)
- Can contribute to a group discussion if the discussion is conducted slowly and clearly (1AU3)
- Can ask someone to clarify or elaborate what they have just said and can give clarification (1AU3)
- Can give simple reasons to justify a viewpoint on a familiar topic (1BU8) (1AU1) (1AU2)
|
Additional Opinion Stating Discussion Skills
- Can respond in a simple way to a verbal challenge (18U9)
- Can express opinions and react to practical suggestions of where to go, what to do (1AU2)
- Can signal that they wish to bring a conversation to an end (1BU9) (1BU6)
- Can ask someone to paraphrase a specific point or idea (1AU2) (1AU4)
- Can explain the main points in an idea or problem with reasonable precision (1AU4)
- Can express their thoughts in some detail on cultural topics (e.g. music, films) (1AU3)
- Can ask a question in a different way if misunderstood (1AU1) disagreement in a way that shows they were actively listening to the other person (1AU2/1BU7) (1BU9)
- Can report the opinions of others (1AU4)
Additional Learning Objectives (Advanced Level Only)
- Can ask others for reasons and explanations (1AU3)
- Can ask a personal or sensitive questions politely (1AU3)
- Can use indirect questions in a polite manner (1AU5) (1AU2)
プログラムのコンテンツ部分（環境、性別、移民など）には、WigginsとMcTigheによって開発された「Understanding by Design」の原理に基づいた真正のL1教材を使用しました。
技能、ディスクリプタ、そして教科書
技能を定義し、本校のディスクリプタと一致させた後は、本校で使用している教科書への影響を考える必要がありました。しかし、教科書の選択は最後に行うことがとても重要です。使用されている教科書が必要な技能やディスクリプタを網羅していれば良いのですが、網羅していない場合は間違った教科書を使用していることになるので、他の教科書に変更しなければなりません。ピアソンにはGSEレベルとCAN-DOリストのガイドとなる教科書が用意されています。
評価
GSEの学習目的がない古いシラバスを使用していた頃、本校の生徒は自分たちがどのように評価されるのかを非常に知りたがっており、生徒から多くの苦情も受けました。生徒たちは自分のスコアは分かるのですが、なぜそのようなスコアを取ったのかを理解することができませんでした。スコアと生徒のできること、できないことが明確に一致していなかったのです。
現在では、評価をする際にどのパフォーマンスに対して、どのような評価基準が適用され、どのような実施結果が求められているのかを明確に説明できるようになりました。
一例を紹介します: 2年生のクラスで、絶滅危惧種についてのディスカッションを行っていました。生徒たちはグループに分かれて絶滅危惧種の動物について調査し、その動物を保護しなければならない理由を考えます。それから、生徒たちは他のグループの生徒たちと一緒に調査した内容について討論します。生徒はディスカッションスキル、調査の質、議論の首尾一貫性を評価されます。
これらの評価はCAN-DO評価で明示されている生徒のパフォーマンスに基づいて行うことができるため、生徒は何に対するスコアなのか明確に理解することができ、生徒の苦手な分野と得意な分野を知ることができます。
以下は本校で採用している評価をご覧いただけます。
結論
|How you will be graded: (1 point for each criteria; Total = 10 points)
|
|Criteria
|Outcome
|Assessment
|Materials
|Fill out the worksheet
|List of pros and cons with reasons/examples
|
|CAN-DO...
|Can give simple reasons
|The first reason is...
Another reason is...
|
|Can show interest
|I see / Really? / That's interesting. / Wow!
|
|Can show agreement and disagreement
|I agree / I disagree / That's right / That's true / I don't / I see your point, but...
|
|Talking about endangered animals
|Can suggest pros and cons for saving or not saving an endangered animal
|I agree / I disagree / That's right / That's true / I don't / I see your point, but...
|
|Can use specialized vocabulary from topic
|Vocabulary
|
|Fluency/Accuracy
|Can talk in fluent English
|
|
|Can talk with reasonable accuracy
|
|
本校において、CAN-DOリストと紐付いているは次の場合において非常に有用なリソースとなりました:
- 生徒に習得してもらいたスキルに基づいた英語学習カリキュラムの作成
- カリキュラムと関連性のある教科書探し
- 生徒にとって関連性があり、理解しやすい評価の提供
そして、教師の仕事が格段に早く終わるようになりました！
