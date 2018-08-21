Improving English Speaking Ability with a Coursebook, Can-Do Statements and Student Presentations



Role Rolling Model Role Rolling Model



Evaluation Sheet Example Evaluation Sheet Example

At our high school, we've been able to roughly match the national average scores for reading, listening and writing, as published by MEXT. For speaking, however, where the national average is 5.7 (out of 14) we achieved a score of 11.7. We're very pleased with that. But how did we do it?Many teachers are unsure of the value of a coursebook but we have found that a good coursebook can provide structure to a course and make the teacher's job easier. In addition, if the course takes into account CAN-DO statements (as popularized in the CEFR and GSE) then teachers and students can focus on clear goals. At our high school, we chose. This coursebook provides a variety of relevant, high-quality, ready-made activities for students, which made our life easier. In addition, the audio contained many different English accents, and the goals of the lessons were clearly spelled out and logically sequenced. The online component MyMobileWorld allowed mobile-addicted students to study pronunciation and more out of the classroom.One of the things that we found particularly interesting was the Presentation Model in English Firsthand. Here students are given video models of how to make presentations on a variety of topics and are provided support to make their own presentations. It is these presentations that we have adapted and found to be particularly useful in improving our students' speaking ability to double that of the national average.In our case, 10 students would form a group, with the students taking turns on being presenters, advisors, evaluators and timers. In order to plan the presentations, we set up rotation schedules and evaluation sheets.In our use of student presentations, we directly link the CAN-DO List to presentations so that presentations embody the ability of a student to act in English. Importantly we share the choice of CAN-DO goals and have students advise and evaluate those presenting.In our classes students would first be given clear models of what made a good presentation before preparing their own presentation with other students. They would then make their presentation, obtain advice from other students and then be evaluated by other students. Presentation completed they would take on the roles of advisor or evaluator – and then presenter once more.Presentation skills such as body language, eye contact, confidence, clarity of speech, organization of thoughts, use of visual aids etc. were learnt more thoroughly by students taking on the roles of advisor and evaluator – as well as presenter.Intensive, repeated practice of presentations with students also involved as advisors and evaluators, combined with a communicative coursebook with a Can-Do List at its core has vastly improved our students speaking ability and confidence.