【イベントのご案内】2017 Tohoku ELT Expo（仙台）

2017年のTohoku ELT Expo が12月10日（日）に仙台で開催されます。イベントの詳細は こちら （英語のみ）。English Firsthand の著者 John Wiltshierも、このTohoku ELT Expo にてプレゼンテーションを行いますので、是非お越しください。

Part of a national series of Expos, the Tohoku ELT Expo is a one day mini-conference offering quality presentations and materials displays for language teachers in any context: college, junior & senior high, elementary, kindergarten and private language school.



48 presentations will be given by speakers from around Japan and the Sendai/Tohoku region. This year’s Expo will also feature a series of presentations from the JALT Critical Thinking (CT) SIG. Besides great presentations, an extensive publishers’ display area offers opportunity to talk with representatives and see new texts, software and other teaching materials from many publishers.



Good Education Versus Gamification — Who Wins?

English Firsthand co-author John Wiltshier will give a presentationat the 2017 Tohoku ELT Expoconference following Sunday (10th November). Please see below for details.

11:15am – midday John Wiltshier

See below for biography …and 47 other sessions by David Paul, Rob Peacock, Eric Clark and many more!



Click here to see a list of all sessions at the 2017 Tohoku ELT Expo.



Why do our students spend so much time gaming, tweeting, clicking, liking, uploading, texting? As teachers we can critically observe students’ online activities to determine what — if anything — can be utilized for good education.In this presentation, John will present 6 principles that make online games, apps and internet-use so compelling – even addictive – and invite you to draw parallels to what you do in your classes. What this reveals may well surprise you! He will then shift focus to think about the materials, activities and media we use in class. To what extent do our choices include or exclude these 6 principles? Practical examples, from the newly published English Firsthand Fifth Edition, with its online component MyMobileWorld, will be used to demonstrate each principle. After exploring the underlying principles of “addictive” online behavior, we will go backtogether to reconsider the title. You’ll then be able to answer the question: “Who wins?”

What is 2017 Tohoku ELT Expo?