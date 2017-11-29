【イベントのご案内】Hiroshima JALT 2017 Conference

Hiroshima JALT 2017 Conference が12月3日（日）に開催されます。
テーマ：『Teaching Language and Culture in a Global Era 』
言語、文化教育に関する40以上のプレゼンテーションと国際教育の専門家によるシンポジウムがございます。
イベントの詳細はこちら
English Firsthand の著者 John Wiltshierも、このHiroshima JALT 2017 conference にてプレゼンテーションを行いますので、是非お越しください。
|Title
|Presenter
|Time
|Room
|Gamification vs Good Education — who wins?
|John Wiltshier
|1:30pm – 2:00pm
|103
|Gamification’s 6 principles & the 3Ts: Teacher, Textbook, Technology
|John Wiltshier
|2:15pm – 2:45pm
|103
Abstract: Gamification vs Good Education — who wins?
Why do our students, spend so much time gaming, tweeting, clicking, liking, uploading texting? As teachers we can critically observe students’ online activities to determine what — if anything — can be utilized for good education. In this presentation, I will present 6 principles that make online games, apps and internet-use so compelling – even addictive – and invite you to draw parallels to what you do in your classes. What this reveals may well surprise you!
Abstract: Gamification’s 6 principles & the 3Ts: Teacher, Textbook, Technology
The six gamification principles will be reviewed. Then,to what extent do our classroom choices include or exclude the six principles of gamification will be considered. Practical examples, from the newly published English Firsthand Fifth Edition, with its online component My Mobile World, will be used to demonstrate each principle.